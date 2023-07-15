Nick Chubb gets message from the wife of Baker Mayfield following social media post
Emily Mayfield is still keeping up with former teammates of Baker Mayfield as she sent a shout out to Nick Chubb on social media recently
By Randy Gurzi
Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield entered the league together as the Cleveland Browns added both in the 2018 NFL Draft. Mayfield was the No. 1 overall selection out of Oklahoma that year while Chubb went 35th following a stellar career with the Georgia Bulldogs.
The two then spent four seasons together in Cleveland but Mayfield was sent to the Carolina Panthers in 2022. Despite playing for different teams, it makes sense they would continue to cheer for one another since they got started together. And it appears even their families feel the same way.
Emily Mayfield, the wife of Baker Mayfield, recently responded to a social media post from Nick Chubb and had an encouraging message for him.
Chubb's Instagram post showed him in the gym and he capitoned it by saying “They don’t see all the work being put in. They don’t see all the sacrifices being made All they see are the results and call it luck…"
Emily Mayfield responded by saying: “This got me fired up! Always cheering for you in the Mayfield household!”
Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb had plenty of success together
Unfortunately for Baker Mayfield, his time in Cleveland is often looked upon as a complete failure. That's unfair since he took over for a team that was 1-31 prior to his arrival and led them to a record of 29-30 plus secured a win in his first appearance that falls under Tyrod Taylor since he was the starter that week.
Mayfield was even under center for their first playoff win since re-joining the NFL in 1999.
Since he was traded, the hate has flown in and all of the credit for the offensive success has been given to Chubb. While it's true Chubb was the leader, he and Mayfield together were a better tandem than any other quarterback-running back combination this franchise had seen in decades.
And they were always supportive of one another, which was never more evident than when Mayfield was seen sprinting down the field celebrating a long touchdown run from Chubb in 2020.
It's easy to see why there's still continued support between Chubb and Mayfield. Even if Cleveland fans don't want to wish Mayfield well in his endeavors for whatever reason.