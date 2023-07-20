Will Nick Chubb running the ball 350 times take the Browns to the top?
The Cleveland Browns goal is to get to the top of the mountain in the NFL. Is giving Nick Chubb the ball 350+ times the way to get there?
By Josh Brown
Super Bowl XLVIII: Seattle vs. Denver
The Seattle Seahawks Legion of Boom would demolish the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos 43-8 in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium. The number one-ranked defense in the NFL picked off Manning twice and allowed a total of 306 yards of offense.
Seattle finished fourth in the NFL in rushing. Marshawn Lynch led the ground game with 1,257 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Legion of Boom would lead the way to the best defense in the NFL, and Russell Wilson would burst on the scene as an elite quarterback with 26 touchdowns and only nine interceptions.
The Broncos were the best passing offense in the league as Peyton Manning had arguably the best season of his Hall of Fame career with 5,477 yards passing 55 touchdowns on the year. The rushing attack was an afterthought but still ranked 15th in the NFL. The Broncos' leading rusher that year was Knowshon Moreno, with 1,038 yards on 4.3 yards per carry.
Super Bowl XLIX: New England vs. Seattle
Tom Brady, who else, led the New England Patriots as they hung on to beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 at the once-named University of Pheonix Field. The final play was picked off by Malcolm Butler in the end zone to keep the Seahawks from completing back-to-back Super Bowl wins.
Brady threw for 4,109 yards and 33 touchdowns for the 11th-ranked passing attack. The rushing attack ranked 18th in the NFL in rushing with a committee of runners totaling 1,727 yards on the year.
The Seahawks led the NFL in rushing with 2,762 yards and 20 touchdowns. Lynch went beast mode to lead the top-ranked attack with 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns. They would also have a historically great secondary and Russell Wilson at quarterback to help lead the way to another Super Bowl appearance.
Make no mistake, this team was built to smash the football down your throat and shut down the opposing team's offense. In the end, they couldn't finish it off for a second title in a row.