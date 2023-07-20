Will Nick Chubb running the ball 350 times take the Browns to the top?
The Cleveland Browns goal is to get to the top of the mountain in the NFL. Is giving Nick Chubb the ball 350+ times the way to get there?
By Josh Brown
Super Bowl 50: Denver vs. Carolina
This would be the last hurrah for Peyton Manning as he could barely get the ball 15-20 yards downfield, yet behind a big play defense and one good throw won it all. The Denver Broncos would take down NFL MVP Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers 24-10.
The Broncos lived off their defense in 2015 on their way to the Super Bowl. Peyton Manning was a shell of himself and only started 10 games, throwing nine touchdowns and 17 interceptions. The running game wasn't much to speak of also. They ranked 17th in rushing, led by a combination of Ronnie Hillman and C.J. Anderson. Hillman led the team with 863 yards on the ground.
NFL MVP Cam Newton led the Panthers to a franchise-best 15-1 with the best year of his career. Newton threw for 3,837 yards and 35 touchdowns. He would also add 636 yards on the ground and another ten touchdowns. Jonathan Stewart paced the run game with 989 yards. They ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing.
Super Bowl LI: New England vs. Atlanta
This would be a Super Bowl for the ages as the Atlanta Falcons would head into the fourth quarter with a 28-9 lead. Then Tom Brady happened. He would lead the charge back to even the game up and take the win in overtime 34-28.
LeGarrette Blount carried the load in the Patriots' seventh-ranked rushing offense with the best season of his career. He ran for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns. The passing game was no slouch either, as Brady threw for 3,554 yards and 28 touchdowns in 12 starts for the fourth-ranked passing attack.
The Falcons were led by NFL MVP Matt Ryan, who threw for 38 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. They were the second-best passing attack in the NFL. The running game would finish fifth in the NFL led by Devonta Freeman, making them one of the best offenses in the NFL under then-offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.
The Halfway Point
We are halfway through the last 12 years of Super Bowls, and so far, we have had seven top-10 rushing attacks and seven top-10 passing offenses. We are even so far on to the next eight Super Bowls.