Will Nick Chubb running the ball 350 times take the Browns to the top?
The Cleveland Browns goal is to get to the top of the mountain in the NFL. Is giving Nick Chubb the ball 350+ times the way to get there?
By Josh Brown
Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City vs. San Francisco
Kansas City Chief's coach Andy Reid finally broke through with a young phenom in Patrick Mahomes at the helm with a 31-20 win over the Kyle Shanahan-led San Fransisco 49ers. Mahomes would lead the way with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown en route to his first Super Bowl MVP.
The Chiefs boasted the fifth-highest scoring attack Mahomes with 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns. The passing offense ranked fourth in the NFL. The ground game, however, was only 23rd in the NFL and was just a round-robin of names that Damien Williams led with 498 yards.
The 49ers finished as the second-highest-scoring attack in the NFL behind the second-best running game. Raheem Mostert made a name for himself by rushing for 772 yards at 5.6 yards per carry without ever starting a game that season. Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman also had strong campaigns flanking Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle in the passing game.
Super Bowl LV: Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City
Here comes Tom Brady again, only this time in a different jersey. NFL MVP Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the Kansas City Chiefs to the woodshed for a 31-9 beating. Brady would hoist his final Lombardi Trophy that season.
The Buccaneers rode a 43-year-old Tom Brady to the third-highest-scoring attack in the NFL. He passed for 4,626 yards and 42 touchdowns. That placed the Bucs fourth in the NFL in passing. The running game would be less successful as they finished 28th in the NFL. Ronald Jones would have his best season as a pro for the Bucs that season, with 978 yards on 5.1 yards per carry. Leonard Fournette also contributed with 367 yards and six touchdowns.
The Chiefs Patrick Mahomes led the number-one passing offense in the NFL. He threw for 4,740 yards and 30 touchdowns in another incredible season. The rushing game came in at 16th in the league with then-rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire leading the way with 803 yards.