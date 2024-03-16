Odell Beckham Jr. is once again a free agent
Should the Cleveland Browns consider signing him?
Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is once again a free agent. Each time this happens, Browns fans pause and wonder if the team should bring him back into the fold. His bizarre exit, a rift with Baker Mayfield in 2021, is ancient history.
Beckham is now 31 years old. His 2023 season with the Baltimore Ravens was not his best statistically, but he experienced some success teaming up with NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. He had 35 receptions, 27 were for first downs, and 3 were for touchdowns. He hasn't experienced the success he had in his first three seasons with the New York Giants which resulted in double-digit touchdown receptions each season and Pro Bowl appearances.
The Browns' wide receiver room looks promising in 2024 with Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore on the roster. The team never seems to have enough depth at wide receiver. Could that make OBJ a logical addition at the right price?
The probable answer is no
While there will be strong opinions for and against signing OBJ among the Browns fanbase, it doesn't appear that it will happen. He's rumored to be interested in joining the Kansas City Chiefs, but who isn't? Most free agents would want to join the roster of the back-to-back Super Bowl Champions. He is reportedly looking for a longer-term deal making his next team perhaps his final one before retirement. It's highly unlikely the Browns would offer him that type of deal.
The Browns have moved on from the turbulent years of the OBJ era and do not appear to be looking backward or considering reuniting with him in 2024 or beyond. This is the NFL though, and stranger things have happened so we will wait and see where OBJ ends up this season.