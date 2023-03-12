Odell Beckham, Jr. asking price is pretty laughable
Odell Beckham, Jr. worked out for roughly 11 teams earlier this week including the Cleveland Browns but surely eliminated most interest with his ludicrous asking price
There was a time when Odell Beckham, Jr. was a $20 million per year wide receiver. Back when he was with the New York Giants, he was one of the best in the entire NFL.
In five seasons with the G-Men, he had 390 receptions for 5,476 yards with 44 touchdowns. However, he hasn't come close to that production since then as he's put up just 141 catches for 1,891 yards and 12 touchdowns since leaving them ahead of the 2019 season.
Most of that damage was done in 2019 when he had 1,035 yards with the Cleveland Browns but two torn ACLs have severely limited him. So much so, that he was out the entire 2022 campaign as he rehabbed the second knee injury which he suffered in the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl win.
In spite of all the time off and the fact that he's no longer seen as a No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL, OBJ hasn't lost his confidence. But we could ask if he's lost all of his self-awareness after seeing he still believes he will command $20 million per season with his next deal.
It was a bit of a surprise to see Cleveland attend OBJ's workout but if this asking price is legit, they're surely going to bow out. In fact, most teams will.
Perhaps, that's why one team that came close to bringing him in during the end of the 2022 season was absent when he worked out in Arizona. The Dallas Cowboys were in need of a wideout after giving Amari Cooper to the Browns for practically nothing and brought Beckham in for a visit. He left without a deal and they didn't bother to attend his session. Chances are they knew what he was looking for when they spoke with him last year and tapped out already.
It will be interesting to see what the final numbers are for Beckham on any deal but it's laughable to think he can command this much right now.