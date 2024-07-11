Once again, Myles Garrett ranked ahead of T.J. Watt in NFL poll
By Randy Gurzi
Once again, Steelers fans are going to have a lot to complain about. After watching T.J. Watt lose out on the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award to Myles Garrett, they now have to endure a poll from NFL executives and coaches who say the Cleveland Browns defensive end is the superior pass rusher.
And it wasn't a close margin of victory.
Garrett, who was also voted as the superior player by fellow NFL players, took first place with Watt placing second and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys third. This is the same finish we saw for DPOY, where Garrett received 165 points compared to 140 for Watt and 89 for Parsons.
When the award was announced, Watt responded with cryptic complaints on social media and his fan base kept the arguments flowing. They contented that Watt had superior numbers, which is true. However, Garrett's impact goes far beyond the stat sheet.
Garrett, who had 14 sacks compared to Watt's 19, was the leader of one of the best defenses in the NFL — a defense that carried the Browns to the playoffs despite five different quarterbacks starting a game during the season. He also faces more double teams than anyone else, which was a common theme in the poll Jeremy Fowler conducted.
"If you don’t double team him, he’s going to (expletive) kill you” — Anonymous GM, via Jeremy Fowler
Here's a look at the top 10 EDGE rushers, which includes both defensive ends and outside linebackers in a 3-4 defense.
- Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns)
- T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)
- Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys)
- Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers)
- Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders)
- Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions)
- Danielle Hunter (Houston Texans)
- Josh Hines-Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars)
- Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals)
- Brian Burns (New York Giants)
Garrett has seven seasons under his belt and has 305 tackles and a franchise-record 88.5 sacks. He also has the team record for the most sacks in a season, recording 16 in 2021 and again in 2022.