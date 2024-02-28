One free agent from every team the Browns could target this offseason
There will be plenty of talented free agents available if the Cleveland Browns want to improve their roster in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
NFL free agency is right around the corner and the Cleveland Browns should be players once again. They're not going to have the cap space to make a run after players commanding $20 million-plus but they can find a way to afford a few mid-level free agents who could make an impact.
This past season, Dalvin Tomlinson was their prized addition but the Browns also saw Ogbo Okoronkwo, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris improve their defense. With that in mind, here's a look at one pending free agent from every team that could be on Cleveland's radar — without eyeing overpriced stars.
Arizona Cardinals: Marquise Brown, WR
The quarterback issues in Arizona prevented Marquise Brown from topping 1,000 yards as he did once in Baltimore. He's still a capable receiver who can stretch the field. He might also be available on a one-year, "prove-it" deal — which Andrew Berry loves.
Atlanta Falcons: Bud Dupree, EDGE
Bud Dupree was a bust for the Titans but he redeemed himself with a strong season in Atlanta. He's not going to be a star but he could be a decent rotational EDGE.
Baltimore Ravens: J.K. Dobbins, RB
It's tough for a team with injury concerns to consider signing a player off an injury but the upside with J.K. Dobbins could be worth the risk. He was phenomenal at Ohio State and if he can get healthy, the Browns would have one of the best backfields in recent memory with him and Nick Chubb.
Buffalo Bills: A.J. Epenesa, EDGE
13 sacks over the past two years have put A.J. Epenesa on the radar for several teams. He's a 260-pound EDGE who plays with a lot of strength but hasn't truly hit his potential.
Carolina Panthers: Laviska Shenault, WR/KR
Jakeem Grant isn't likely to come back so maybe the Browns land another return man such as Laviska Shenault. He was a former second-round pick who hasn't developed as a pass-catcher but is still a threat on special teams.
Chicago Bears: Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE
Yannick Ngakoue seemed to be a fit in 2023 but the Browns never made a push. He wound up with the Chicago Bears and was rather quiet with four sacks in 13 games. That could lower his price which might be enough to get him in Cleveland.
Cincinnati Bengals: D.J. Reader, DT
The Browns could use another big body on the defensive line and that's what D.J. Reader would provide. Plus, signing him would hurt the Bengals. It's always good to weaken a rival while improving your own roster.