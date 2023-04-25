One player in each round of the 2023 NFL Draft that is a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns
Round 2, Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
In a more realistic world, the Browns could land a starting MIKE linebacker by trading up into the second round. While a top linebacker may not be available at pick 74 in the third round if the Browns stand pat, they could move up 20 picks or so if someone like Jack Campbell were to fall.
Jack Campbell is my "linebacker one" in the 2023 NFL Draft and I believe that he is the best fit for the Browns as well. He has the size that you look for to be a true middle linebacker, something that the team should look for as a complement to Owusu-Koramoah. He can use that size to take on blocks and man up tight ends, but he is incredibly athletic as well. A pairing of Campbell and "JOK" would be amazing for Schwartz to deploy moving forward and drafting a player like Campbell this year would allow him to learn behind a leader like Anthony Walker.
Round 3, Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida
If the Browns stay with their own first selection of the 2023 NFL Draft, Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. has been getting a lot of buzz. Defensive tackle seems to be the biggest need for Cleveland and Dexter would help fill that hole on the roster.
Dexter is young and athletic, exactly what the Browns are looking for. Dexter was a five-star recruit, as well, out of high school, with a background as a basketball player and thrower in track and field. That athleticism and power are on display with his tape. He has a ton of upside and his a great penetrator into the backfield. He would be a great complement to free agent addition, Dalvin Tomlinson, and would play a lot early in his career while working under defensive tackle-whisperer Jim Schwartz.