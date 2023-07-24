Order your Cleveland Browns throwback white gear now
The Cleveland Browns are bringing back a look from the WWII era with their white helmets in 2023.
Last worn by the franchise in 1946, the team will once again don the white lids three times during the 2023 season, pairing them with throwback jerseys that debuted in 2021.
"We're super fired up and really excited to have this opportunity to wear an alternate helmet," Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson said. "We decided to go with the white helmet for a couple reasons — it harkens back to our past, and a lot of our greatest players wore white helmets. We also heard from our fans that it was the direction they wanted. We always want to continue having great fan interaction and deliver for them as much as we possibly can."
Fan reaction has been pretty positive, so we figured you'd want to check out the latest throwback Browns gear available.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.