Post NFL Draft AFC North Power Rankings: Browns climbing the ladder
How does the AFC North look following the NFL Draft?
By Randy Gurzi
2. Cleveland Browns
Even without a first-round pick (again) this year, the Cleveland Browns added plenty of talent in the 2024 NFL Draft. They brought in Michael Hall, Jr. who could be a starting 3-tech in the near future as well as Zak Zinter, who has the makings of a Pro Bowl guard.
As good as those selections were, wide receiver Jamari Thrash seemed to bring just as much excitement when he was selected in Round 5.
General manager Andrew Berry was able to stick to his draft board thanks to the work he did in the offseason. By going out and trading for Jerry Jeudy and signing D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines, he made sure there were no glaring holes to fill on the roster. He also found a way to keep Za'Darius Smith, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris in town — which felt like an impossible task when the offseason began.
All of that being said, this Cleveland team will go as far as Deshaun Watson takes them.
There's this false narrative that the Browns are trying to figure out life without No. 4 but that's not the case. They still have three years left on his deal and he was starting to play well before being injured last year. Not only did he lead them to a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens in his final start but they were 5-1 in each game he played in.
As long as he stays healthy, this team will be dangerous. They're deep enough that he doesn't have to do the heavy-lifting but he proved in his final start last year that he can do so when needed.