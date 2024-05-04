Post NFL Draft AFC North Power Rankings: Browns climbing the ladder
How does the AFC North look following the NFL Draft?
By Randy Gurzi
1. Baltimore Ravens
The rich got richer this offseason.
After winning 13 games and securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC — thanks in large part to a second MVP season from Lamar Jackson — the Baltimore Ravens bolstered their offense with a huge free-agency move. Former Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry signed a two-year deal, which means he joins Jackson and the explosive Keaton Mitchell in a deadly ground attack.
To make matters worse for their opponents, they selected Roger Rosengarten in the second round, giving them a solid right tackle — which was their only weakness on offense.
Defensively, they went with Clemson's Nate Wiggins in Round 1, landing their future No. 1 cornerback to play across from veteran Marlon Humphrey. They also ended up with Adisa Isaac as a developmental pass-rusher.
Baltimore has been one of the top teams in the NFL when it comes to drafting and they once again knocked it out of the park. It's frustrating to have to give them their due but this front office has a plan and executes it well. That's why they're once again the team Cleveland is chasing after. The good news is that the last time they were healthy, the Browns were able to secure a win. So the gap isn't insurmountable.