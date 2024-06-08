Post OTA Browns 53-man roster prediction features pleasant surprise
By Randy Gurzi
Wide Receiver (5):
Amari Cooper
Jerry Jeudy
Elijah Moore
Cedric Tillman
Jamari Thrash
As good as Andrew Berry has been, he's had one area of concern — drafting wide receivers. Berry has used a lot of capital at the position with very little return. Thankfully, he hit a home run in his trade for Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore was a solid addition as well. Now, Jerry Jeudy joins the ranks, giving them three capable wideouts.
Cleveland goes with just five this year, keeping Cedric Tillman and rookie Jamari Thrash. David Bell is the odd man out as Berry gives up on him after just two seasons.
Tight End (3):
David Njoku
Jordan Akins
Giovanni Ricci
David Njoku had a breakout campaign in 2023 with 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns. He's been good throughout his career but exceeded all expectations. Jordan Akins was the No. 2 tight end in 2023 and left a ot to be desired. Perhaps he improves with Harriosn Bryant gone.
Third on the depth chart is Giovanni Ricci, a free-agent addition from the Carolina Panthers. He plays fullback and tight end, giving them some versatility on offense.
Offensive Line (10):
Jedrick Wills
Joel Bitonio
Ethan Pocic
Wyatt Teller
Jack Conklin
Dawand Jones
Hakeem Adeniji
Luke Wypler
Zak Zinter
Javion Cohen
When healthy, the Browns offensive line is as capable as any in the league. The problem is that they've struggled to stay healthy as of late.
2023 was especially rough with Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills, and Dawand Jones all heading to the IR. This year, they're hoping for better luck but also added some depth with third-round pick Zak Zinter and undrafted free agent Javion Cohen. In this prediction, Cohen makes the team, edging out Michael Dunn.