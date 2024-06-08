Post OTA Browns 53-man roster prediction features pleasant surprise
By Randy Gurzi
Cornerback (5):
Denzel Ward
Martin Emerson
Greg Newsome II
Cameron Mitchell
Tony Brown
Cornerback is another strength for Cleveland with three players capable of going up against any wideout in the NFL. Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, and Greg Newsome are building blocks but the depth behind them is also impressive.
Cameron Mitchell proved he could play last year and makes it in this prediction as the fourth corner. The final spot will be hard to figure out. Tony Brown edges out Justin Hardee, although they're both in Cleveland due to their special teams play. Myles Harden is the toughest cut and might be able to do enough in the preseason to make the team. That could lead to the linebacking corps being cut down to five.
Safety (5):
Juan Thornhill
Grant Delpit
Rodney McLeod
Ronnie Hickman
D'Anthony Bell
Juan Thornhill didn't live up to expectations during his first season in Cleveland but he wasn't as bad as social media believes. Grant Delpit thrived under Jim Schwartz and landed a much-deserved extension late in the year. He was injured the same day which is unfortunate but his future is bright.
It appeared Rodney McLeod would be one-and-done but he signed for another season, which will be his last. Both Ronnie Hickman and D'Anthony Bell rose to the occasion when called upon last year, giving the Browns five safeties they trust.
Specialists (3):
Dustin Hopkins
Corey Bojorquez
Charley Hughlett
Dustin Hopkins was nearly automatic in 2023 after being traded to Cleveland by the L.A. Chargers. He ended the season on the IR, but as long as he's healthy, he's the placekicker.
Corey Bojorquez was re-signed in the offseason after proving to be a weapon last year. The Browns won several games thanks to their defense but the punter was a huge part of this as well as he flipped field position with ease.
The final specialist is Charley Hughlett, the long snapper. It's a thankless job and he's so good at his that no one ever knows he's there. Which is the goal for long snappers.