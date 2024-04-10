Predicting the first-round picks for each of the Browns AFC North rivals
Which prospects could be joining the AFC North in the draft?
By Randy Gurzi
Baltimore Ravens, Pick No. 30: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
Ronnie Stanley has been a great offensive tackle for the Baltimore Ravens but he’s entering the final year of his contract and might not be brought back in 2025. As good as Stanley has been, he’s never played a full season and has missed 36 games over the past four years.
That’s why this prediction has them landing Tyler Guyton from Oklahoma. Guyton is inexperienced at tackle after playing defense prior to arriving at Oklahoma. Even so, his Draft Profile from PFF praises his athleticism and foot speed as reasons for a team to bring him in.
“Guyton is a rare athlete for an offensive tackle. He is a former defensive end and didn’t start playing offensive tackle until he got to college. That inexperience is still visible. His strike targets to defenders’ bodies are inconsistent, as is his hand placement. This has caused him to be more of a pusher than a blocker. Still, his natural physical ability is evident. Guyton’s foot speed and stride length for a player of his size are impressive, allowing him to mirror without overextending. He can fire off the ball quickly, and that gives him a good punch at contact.” — PFF Draft Profile
Guyton also spent most of his career at right tackle. However, the 6-foot-7, 327-pounder has the speed and agility needed to make the move to the left side. He could use this season to work on that transition and take over full-time in 2025 while saving the franchise money and offering a more durable blindside protector.