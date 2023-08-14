Projected starter cut in Cleveland Browns 53-man roster prediction Preseason Week 2
• Is DTR going to be QB2?
• Austin Watkins makes a case for a spot
• Shelby Harris forces one former starter out
By Randy Gurzi
Tight End (3):
David Njoku
Jordan Akins
Harrison Bryant
Jordan Akins got his first target of the preseason, hauling it in for a five-yard gain before leaving with the other starters. He remains the TE2 behind David Njoku but we already saw how quickly Deshaun Watson will look his way.
Third on the tight end depth chart is Harrison Bryant, who has been out with a non-football health issue. Until we know how serious this is, he should be on the roster. But if he has to miss time, the decision will come down to Miller Forristall and Zaire Mitchell-Paden.
Offensive Line (10):
Jedrick Wills
Joel Bitonio
Ethan Pocic
Wyatt Teller
Jack Conklin
Dawand Jones
James Hudson III
Luke Wypler
Drew Forbes
Nick Harris
The starting five is the same in 2023 as it was in 2022. The Browns have a lot of consistency here with Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin. They do need to stay healthy and would like to see Wills clean up some areas of concern.
Behind them, Dawand Jones could surpass James Hudson as the swing tackle after Hudson struggled in their loss to Washington. Luke Wypler and Nick Harris can each play center but might not be ideal guards — still, they can play so they make the team.
Last is Drew Forbes, who can play guard and tackle. His versatility will be a huge plus on game days.