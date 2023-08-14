Projected starter cut in Cleveland Browns 53-man roster prediction Preseason Week 2
By Randy Gurzi
Defensive Line (9):
Myles Garrett
Shelby Harris
Dalvin Tomlinson
Za'Darius Smith
Ogbo Okoronkwo
Isaiah McGuire
Siaki Ika
Maurice Hurst
Tommy Togiai
Alex Wright (IR)
Isaiah Thomas (IR)
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz likes to rotate his defensive linemen often, which makes it seem likely they could go deep on the D-line. Going with 10 is a possibility but with Alez Wright and Isaiah Thomas each injured, they go with nine to kick things off.
The starting four are vastly improved from what we saw in 2022. Myles Garrett has become the franchise sack leader already but he had no help last year. Now, he has Za'Darius Smith on the opposite side of the line, giving Cleveland another 10-plus sack guy that offenses have to worry about.
They also brought in Dalvin Tomlinson, who was their prized free agent addition to play D-tackle. He was expected to start next to Jordan Elliott but after Elliott's struggles in the Hall of Fame Game, the Browns signed Shelby Harris.
Elliott now fails to make the cut in this prediction as rookie Siaki Ika and Tommy Togiai — who felt like a lock to be released — have performed better thus far. There's also Maurice Hurst, who can be a weapon as an interior pass rusher from the 3-tech.
Their reserve ends include Ogbo Okoronkwo and rookie Isaiah McGuire. They'll bring Alex Wright back as soon as possible and it's likely one of the tackles loses their spot at that point.