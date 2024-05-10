Ranking the 4 toughest non-divisional quarterbacks Browns face in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
Taken sixth overall out of Oregon in 2020, Justin Herbert enters his fifth season as the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers. He hasn't had as much success as he would like, with the team going 30-32 with him under center — and 0-1 in the postseason.
That's not all on Herbert — who is deadly when he drops back to pass. In 62 starts, he's completed 66.6 percent of his attempts for 17,223 yards and an impressive 114-to-42 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He's not a dominant runner the way Jalen Hurts is but the 6-foot-6, 236-pounder can take off when he needs to. For his career, he has 911 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns.
Los Angeles struggled to close out games in recent seasons, which led to the firing of Brandon Staley. Replacing him will be Jim Harbaugh, who just won the National Championship for the Michigan Wolverines before deciding to head back into the NFL.
He's going to have his work cut out for him but he added a lot of young talent in the 2024 NFL Draft including offensive lineman Joe Alt from Notre Dame, wide receivers Ladd McConkey from Georgia and Brenden Rice from USC, and his former linebacker at Michigan Junior Colson. Harbaugh also improved the running game by signing Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins who each played for his brother in Baltimore.
Even with these moves, the key will be Herbert. If Harbaugh can get him comfortable, there's no telling how good he can be.