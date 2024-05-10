Ranking the 4 toughest non-divisional quarterbacks Browns face in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
There's no debating this one — Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback on the Cleveland Browns schedule in 2024. In fact, he's the best quarterback any team has to face.
Mahomes will turn 29 in September and has already accomplished more than most NFL players do in an entire career. He's won several individual trophies including two NFL MVP Awards, Three Super Bowl MVPs, one NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award, and is a two-time NFL Passing Touchdown leader.
He's led his team to three Super Bowls, including the past two. Now Mahomes and the Chiefs enter 2024 looking to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row.
No one in the league can put up numbers the way Mahomes does. He enters this season with a completion percentage of 66.5 percent and has 28,424 yards with 219 touchdowns and just 63 interceptions. He's another quarterback who can run when he needs to, evidenced by his 1,936 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Having said that, he's more likely to use his athleticism to escape pressure and find a way to make a circus throw downfield.
Kansas City is 74-22 in the regular season and 15-3 in the postseason when Mahomes is their starting quarterback. They've won at least 10 games in every season since he's been their starter and he's going to give Myles Garrett and the rest of the Cleveland defense issues when they play one another.