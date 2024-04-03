Ranking the Browns 4 most impactful additions in 2024
What are the top 4 additions so far for the Browns?
By Randy Gurzi
Following an 11-6 campaign, the Cleveland Browns got to work trying to re-tool their roster ahead of the 2024 season. They not only went out and re-signed some key free agents including Za’Darius Smith, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris but also added to a few areas of weakness.
Here we dive into the top four additions and rank them in order of impact on the roster. This could always change due to the upcoming draft, which is later this month, but these four should remain key contributors in 2024.
4. Nyheim Hines, RB/KR
The Browns added Nyheim Hines this offseason to fill two roles. One is as a third-down receiving back, which is something he did well for the Indianapolis Colts. He was also their primary punt returner and had two touchdowns for Bubba Ventrone — who is now the special teams coordinator for the Browns.
Hines spent just over four years with the Colts before being traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2022. He played nine games for them that year and worked with Ken Dorsey who is also on staff with Cleveland now. His role on offense was limited but he still had two touchdowns on kickoff returns.
With the Browns, Hines will be more impactful as a returner, and the recent rule changes will only make him more important. Cleveland did try to fix this area of their game with Jakeem Grant but never saw him in the regular season due to injuries. Having said that, Hines missed all of 2023 after a jet ski accident. He’s healthy now though and should give them a boost on special teams as well as on third downs — especially early in the year when Nick Chubb is rehabbing.