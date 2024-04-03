Ranking the Browns 4 most impactful additions in 2024
What are the top 4 additions so far for the Browns?
By Randy Gurzi
3. Jordan Hicks, LB
Anthony Walker was a strong veteran leader and should be remembered fondly for his time in Cleveland. In 2021, he had 113 tackles despite missing four games. In 2022, he managed to play just three games and had a mere 13 tackles. However, he was the one player taking ownership during their early struggles.
There was a lot of finger-pointing going on when they surrendered leads, especially following the Week 2 debacle against the New York Jets, and several players were proclaiming their innocence in the coverage lapses. Walker provided accountability by saying he’s wearing the green dot so any communication issues fall on him.
That was a positive approach that the team sorely needed. Sadly, he wasn’t able to stay on the field due to injury which was an issue again last year. That’s why he wasn’t re-signed this offseason.
Cleveland instead went with Jordan Hicks, who signed a two-year deal worth $8 million. Hicks gives the Browns a quality starter with nine years of experience.
He spent 2023 with the Minnesota Vikings and had 107 tackles, an interception, two fumble recoveries, and a defensive touchdown. He also has experience working with Jim Schwartz and was on the Philadelphia Eagles roster in 2017 when they won the Super Bowl.
Hicks is a savvy veteran who won’t take long to catch on given his experience with Schwartz. He should be an upgrade at linebacker which is saying a lot since Walker did a great job when he was on the field.