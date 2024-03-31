Ranking the Browns biggest NFL draft gems of the last decade
The Cleveland Browns have found some gems in the draft over the last 10 years
By Randy Gurzi
5. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB
As good as Grant Delpit was in the scheme Jim Schwartz brought over, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was better.
Much like Delpit, JOK was widely believed to be a first-round pick leading into the draft. His stock also fell, but there were a couple of factors.
One was a heart issue that was noticed during medical checks. The other was his size and playing style. At 6-foot-2 and 221 pounds, JOK was built like a safety and spent some time there for Notre Dame. However, his style of play made him a better fit as a linebacker — and not every team could see him playing that position at 221 pounds.
JOK said his heart was deemed healthy and the Browns doctors agreed. Clearly, they were all correct since he's been in the league for three years now and has had no issues whatsoever.
As for his play on the field, Owusu-Koramoah was good in his first couple of seasons but made a massive leap in 2023. With Schwartz calling defensive plays — plus the improved strength along the defensive line — JOK was able to use his speed and instincts to make one play after another.
He finished the season with 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, and an incredible 20 tackles for a loss.
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, JOK has exceeded all expectations and should be in line for an extension very soon.