Ranking the Browns last 10 second-round draft picks
Without a pick in Round 1 (again) we look at the Browns history in Round 2
By Randy Gurzi
No. 6: Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Pick 32, 2016
There were only 31 picks in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft thanks to the New England Patriots having theirs stripped due to DeflateGate. That meant the Browns were on the clock at No. 32 to start Round 2.
They had just taken Corey Coleman the night before at No. 15 — which ended up being a bust of a pick. With their second selection, they did much better as they brought in Emmanuel Ogbah from Oklahoma State.
Ogbah gave them a big defensive end at 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds. He was never a speedy edge rusher but was a quality starter who could still produce when rushing the quarterback. In three years with the Browns, he had 122 tackles and 12.5 sacks before being traded for Eric Murray.
John Dorsey added Olivier Vernon and instead of keeping experienced depth, he shipped Ogbah away. After leaving, the defensive end blossomed and has 42.5 career sacks and a season-high of 9.0 in 2020 and 2021 for the Miami Dolphins.
No. 5: Mitchell Scwartz, T, Pick 37, 2012
He might have left as soon as he hit the open market but Mitchell Schwartz was still an excellent pick in 2012. The Cal product started 64 games in a row at right tackle. He played across from Joe Thomas and for as much drama as this team had during that time, they sure had a durable set of offensive tackles.
Schwartz played five more seasons after leaving, all with the Kansas City Chiefs. He made the All-Pro team four times in a row and won a Super Bowl as well.