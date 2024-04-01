Ranking the Browns last 10 second-round draft picks
Without a pick in Round 1 (again) we look at the Browns history in Round 2
By Randy Gurzi
No. 4: Grant Delpit, S, Pick 44, 2020
Much like Greedy Williams, Grant Delpit was an LSU defensive back expected to go in Round 1. He also slid into the second round after he played through a high ankle sprain in his final season. The Browns were thrilled to bring him in but had to wait until 2021 to see him get to work.
Delpit missed his entire rookie season after suffering an Achilles injury in training camp. He returned in 2021 and played well but it was nothing close to what we saw in 2023. Under Jim Schwartz, Delpit took off and became one of the better safeties in the NFL.
He had to sit out the final four games due to a groin injury, which was suffered on the same day he signed a three-year, $36 million extension.
No. 3: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Pick 52, 2021
A year after taking Grant Delpit, the Browns brought in yet another player who had first-round talent in Round 2. This time, it was Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, an undersized linebacker from Notre Dame.
A heart condition worried some teams but JOK proved to be healthy. He's also shown that his size isn't an issue as he's been making plays all over the field for the past three seasons. Like Delpit, he too made a leap in 2023 under Schwartz which included him racking up 20 tackles for a loss.