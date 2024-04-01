Ranking the Browns last 10 second-round draft picks
Without a pick in Round 1 (again) we look at the Browns history in Round 2
By Randy Gurzi
No. 2: Joel Bitonio, Pick 35, 2014
The longest-tenured player on the Browns roster, Joel Bitonio is heading into season No. 11. He's made the All-Pro team five times and was just named to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl.
Bitonio is the most trustworthy offensive lineman Cleveland has on the roster right now. He's excellent in pass protection and a mauler in the run game. For most teams, he would be the No. 1 player selected in Round 2 but the only reason that's not the case in Cleveland is due to how good the top Dawg has been.
No. 1: Nick Chubb, RB, Pick 35, 2018
Cleveland whiffed on the 33rd pick in the 2018 NFL Draft when they chose Austin Corbett. Two picks later, they knocked it out of the park when they added Nick Chubb.
The former Georgia Bulldog was the fourth running back taken that year, and the second from his school. Saquon Barkley went second overall to the Giants, Rashaad Penny was 27th to Seattle, and Sony Michel — who split time with Chubb at UGA — was taken 31st by New England.
Chubb has outperformed every one of them with only Barkley being in the conversation. He's already fourth all-time in franchise rushing yardage at 6,511 yards. He's topped 1,000 yards four times in his career and averaged 5.3 yards per run.
There was also a false narrative that he wasn't good in the passing game at Georgia but Chubb has proven he just wasn't utilized. With the Browns, he has 123 receptions for 1,011 yards and four touchdowns.
Chubb missed 15 games in 2023 due to a knee injury and he's not expected to be back to start the 2024 season. He is expected to return at some point and he should continue to climb up the leaderboard as he proves to be the best selection this team has made in Round 2 — possibly ever.