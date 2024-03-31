Ranking the Browns biggest NFL draft gems of the last decade
The Cleveland Browns have found some gems in the draft over the last 10 years
By Randy Gurzi
2. Nick Chubb, RB
Much like Denzel Ward, the second selection in Round 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft was the better one for the Browns.
Cleveland went with Baker Mayfield at No. 1 and Ward at No. 4. Then in Round 2, they started the night by taking Austin Corbett, a guard from Nevada at No. 33. He hardly made any noise with the team and was traded away after just three games in his second season.
The Browns also had the 35th pick in the draft which they used on Georgia running back Nick Chubb. That was another selection met with universal praise and Chubb has been the heartbeat of this offense since stepping on the field.
He missed out on 1,000 yards as a rookie by four yards — and actually had crossed the plateau before losing four yards on his final two rushing attempts. After that, he reeled off four straight 1,000-yard campaigns and scored 40 touchdowns.
Sadly, he suffered an awful knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season after another hot start. Chubb was gaining 6.1 yards per attempt and already had 170 yards on 28 carries. He ended up with a torn ACL and MCL thanks to a low hit from Minkah Fitzpatrick and while the Browns expect him back in 2024, they don't intend on him being there in Week 1.
When Chubb does return, he's going to have his sights set on becoming No. 3 all-time in rushing yards in franchise history. He currently has 6,511 yards and is right behind Mike Pruitt with 6,540. He's also within striking distance of Leroy Kelly, who had 7,274 yards. Not bad at all for the fourth player John Dorsey selected that year.