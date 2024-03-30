Browns GM offers lukewarm update on Nick Chubb
Andrew Berry's latest update on Nick Chubb wasn't much of an update
By Randy Gurzi
Nick Chubb was sorely missed last season. The Cleveland Browns finished with an 11-6 record despite Chubb missing 15 games but the offense didn't look the same without No. 24.
A low hit from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick resulted in a torn ACL and MCL for the veteran running back. It also required two separate surgeries to repair. With training camp coming into focus, the question of when Chubb will be available continues to arise.
While at the NFL owners' meetings, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry again spoke on the subject. And as has been the case for much of the offseason, Berry didn't have much of an update.
“Honestly, it is probably too early to really understand what he’s going to look like,” Berry said via The Akron Beacon Journal. “He’s doing truly doing a fantastic job with the rehab and he should start to load run probably sometime this upcoming month.”
Berry added that the next few months will be telling for Chubb and then praised him once again for the work he's put in to return to health.
Nick Chubb could miss the first quarter of the season
Chubb will turn 29 later this season, which isn't exactly young for a running back. He's also dealing with a second serious injury to the same knee — he tore the ACL in 2015 while at the University of Georgia. Those factors have led the Browns to take a conservative approach with Chubb's return, another subject Berry dove into.
Cleveland put themselves in a position to do this by signing D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines this offseason. Early indications were that Chubb could miss the first quarter of the season and if that's the case, Foreman, Jerome Ford, and Hines will be more than capable of carrying the load.
The important thing will be making sure Chubb is 100 percent healthy. Looking at the long-term is the correct approach, especially since a healthy and refreshed Chubb late in the season would be far more beneficial than having him in September.