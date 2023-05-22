Ranking the Cleveland Browns 4 worst moves of the 2023 offseason
By Randy Gurzi
3. Not adding another running back
This one could end up being a moot point if Jerome Ford blows up but the Browns are entering 2023 without much depth at all behind Nick Chubb.
Granted, Chubb is a workhorse capable of carrying the load on his own. The 5-foot-11, 227-pounder had 302 carries for 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022. He's now run the ball 1,210 times for 6,341 yards in five seasons and shows no sign of slowing down.
Even so, the Browns have always been good about monitoring his touches — even though that sometimes drives fans up the wall. They tend to rest him in the third quarter and have typically used Kareem Hunt in known passing situations.
Hunt, who had 123 rushing attempts in 2022 and 442 overall in four seasons with the Browns, is still a free agent but won't be back. In addition to his rushing totals, he added 132 receptions, proving to be a valuable weapon.
Now, Ford will be asked to step up and the second-year pro appears to have the tools. He put up some monster numbers in 2021 for Cincinnati (1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns) but had just eight rushing attempts for 12 yards as a rookie.
Cleveland knows him better than any of us and he obviously made an impact in practice. Even so, there's not much depth behind him with John Kelly, Demetric Felton (who has primarily been a wideout), Nate McCrary, and undrafted rookie Hassan Hall as the only remaining options.
They don't need a former league-leading rusher such as Kareem Hunt (or Ezekiel Elliott) but adding another capable back felt like a need.