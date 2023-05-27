Ranking the Cleveland Browns 5 best moves of the offseason
By Randy Gurzi
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been busy this offseason. He made more moves than normal as he attempts to build a consistent winner.
With the team now working out in preparaiton of the 2023 season, we take some time to look at the move Cleveland made, and rank the top five.
Cleveland Browns top-5 moves of the 2023 offseason
5. Signing Juan Thornhill
This offseason has been so good that one free agent signing has been easy to forget. The Browns knew they needed to get better at safety this year, so they released John Johnson III and let Ronnie Harrison, Jr. leave in free agency.
They then signed Juan Thornhill early in the offseason and Rodney McLeod after the draft. McLeod alone would have been a solid move but adding Thornhill was a home run.
A former second-round pick from Virginia, Thornhill is coming off his second Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. He also offers the deep coverage skills this defense lacked throughout their frustrating 2022 campaign.
In addition to his skill set, Thornhill has already made a positive impact off the field. He's quickly becoming a vocal leader and has had some fun in the community — including being able to throw out the first pitch at a Guardians game.
His signing was a great move and it should do wonders for this defense overall. It's a testament to how much talent Andrew Berry brought in that he still lands as just the fifth best move of the offseason.