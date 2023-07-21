Ranking new NFL alternate uniforms: Browns scored a huge win
• Buccaneers bring back a fan favorite
• Colts missed the mark in a big way
• Seahawks and Browns paid homage to the past
By Randy Gurzi
When the NFL finally softened its stance on alternate helmets, fans rejoiced. There's something about a contrasting look that fires people up — and while the Cleveland Browns didn't take advantage in 2022, it was common knowledge they would unveil a second helmet this year.
They ended up doing this when they showed off a 'White Out Series' look on Tuesday. But they were far from the only team to show off a secondary look.
Here, we look at the first seven teams (the Eagles and Titans are expected to drop some throwbacks that are sure to excite soon) and rank them from worst to best.
7. Indianapolis Colts
On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts showed off their new looks — and they probably should have kept them a secret.
While many of the alternates were greeted with excitement, the Colts' release was hit with a lot of criticism. Kudos to them for getting bold with the black helmet, which is usually a win for a team that typically wears a white one. However, this one just feels like it clashes with the rest of the uniform.
Perhaps it will look better on the field, but the reveal was a bit of a dud.
6. Detroit Lions
The Colts weren't the only ones to have their uniforms criticized. The Detroit Lions brought back a classic look with an old logo to put on a blue helmet. Again, it's a cool contrast from their normal grey but they plan to wear these on top of their grey alternate jerseys — which were never good on their own.
Detroit has been a fun team to watch so they might be easier to digest than what the Colts unveiled — since their play is also hard on the eyes. Even so, these ones completely missed the mark.