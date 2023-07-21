Ranking new NFL alternate uniforms: Browns scored a huge win
• Buccaneers bring back a fan favorite
• Colts missed the mark in a big way
• Seahawks and Browns paid homage to the past
By Randy Gurzi
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Almost every fan in the NFL admits that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the best alternate uniforms in the league. The creamsicle jerseys and the white helmet with 'Bucco Bruce' are absolutely fantastic.
They were worn frequently before the league banned a second uniform and they're finally coming back this season. And while their fans are thrilled, they'd still like more — like possibly seeing the Bucs and Seahawks in action against one another in their throwbacks.
Baker Mayfield is now with Tampa Bay and gets to hit the field with these beauties. But he still doesn't get to wear the best alternate in 2023, since his former team has that honor.
1. Cleveland Browns
Before Cleveland unveiled their new look, there were rumors the helmet would be white. There were some who thought this could be a mistake since the franchise is known by the simplicity of it's plain, orange helmet. But even those who were concerned have been thrilled.
The Browns pulled off a major win as they kept it clean in the all white. They also paid homage to the past, paying respect to the AAFC version of the team — which wore all white for their first several years of existence.
Cleveland will now sport the best alternate in the league and they're set to wear them three times in 2023.