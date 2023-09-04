Ranking the opposing QBs on the Cleveland Browns 2023 schedule
• A familiar face
• A couple of rookies
• Warhorse in the big apple
• King of the North?
QB No. 10: C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
Back-to-back rookies on this list. The biggest advantage that C.J. Stroud has over Anthony Richardson is that the Texans have supplied Stroud with enough weapons that he will not have to carry the load alone.
With a cast of supporting characters like running back Dameon Pierce and receivers Nico Collins and fellow rookie Tank Dell, Stroud should be able to play the role of point guard as opposed to Richardson’s shooting guard role.
But the biggest asset for Stroud during his rookie season could be veteran tight end Dalton Schultz. A security blanket like Schultz should prove to be huge for the rookie quarterback. While it may not equate to more than a handful of wins, Stroud could find himself in the running for offensive rookie of the year.
QB No. 9: Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
It's year three for Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears finally appear to be all-in on their dual-threat quarterback. Fields was able to take a noticeable jump in his sophomore season, despite a tangible lack of weapons at the skill positions.
Fields started 15 games for the Bears and only threw for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns, but he led all quarterbacks in rushing with 1,143 yards with eight rushing touchdowns. While the Bears need Fields to take another step as a passer in 2023, he proved that he could provide a solid floor for the offense with what he brings to the table as a running threat.
When you add in the addition of D.J. Moore as a true No. 1 wide receiver and an improved offensive line, Fields should be in line for another significant jump in year three.