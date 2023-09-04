Ranking the opposing QBs on the Cleveland Browns 2023 schedule
QB No. 4: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
We are currently in an era of quarterback dominance in the AFC. With an overwhelming majority of elite signal callers already in the conference, Trevor Lawrence is only beginning to scratch the surface of his upper-bound limits as an NFL quarterback. Luckily for the rest of the AFC, Lawrence is a year behind schedule due to a head-coached induced mulligan of a rookie year.
But Lawrence is already one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the league and is poised for a massive 2023. With a plethora of offensive weapons surrounding him and a head coach in Doug Pederson that will keep him in a position to succeed, Lawrence should set every Jacksonville single-season passing record in 2023.
When you combine Lawrence’s ascending talent with the fact that Jacksonville plays in a weakened AFC South, the Jaguars should be in the running for a high seed in the AFC playoffs. Bottom line, Trevor Lawrence is going to a problem for a long time.
QB No. 3: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson’s skill set is not a mystery. Jackson is among the most dangerous playmakers with the ball in his hands, regardless of position, in the NFL. But for the first time in his career, Jackson is transitioning to a more traditional offensive scheme.
With the hiring of offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the Ravens are attempting to push Jackson’s skill set into an offense predicated on winning through the air and on the outside. Baltimore signed Odell Beckham, Jr. and drafted Zay Flowers to assist with their shift in offensive philosophy. Now it remains to be seen if Monken leaves any remnants of the offense that Jackson excelled in to assist with the transition.
But when the rubber meets the road and a play has to be made, Jackson will always have that trump card in his back pocket to break a defense’s will. Until proven otherwise, Lamar Jackson is a threat that needs to be taken seriously.