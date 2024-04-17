Ranking the biggest draft steals in modern Cleveland Browns history
Who have the Browns stolen in the draft since returning to the NFL?
By Randy Gurzi
4. Anthony Henry, CB, South Florida (2001)
Another player picked in the 90s comes in next. Anthony Henry was chosen at No. 97 by Cleveland and had a rookie campaign to remember.
Despite starting just two games, Henry was a fixture in the secondary while appearing in all 16 games. He racked up 54 tackles and 17 pass defenses while leading the NFL with 10 interceptions. He also set a franchise record with a 97-yard pick-six.
Henry moved into the starting lineup in year two and continued to play well — despite not having as many picks. In all, he played four seasons in Cleveland and had 250 tackles, 49 pass defenses, and 17 interceptions. He then hit free agency in 2005 and was one of the more sought-after defensive backs.
The Dallas Cowboys were able to bring him in on a five-year, $25 million deal — which was a large contract for a corner at the time. He played there for four years and had another 12 interceptions before being traded to the Detroit Lions.
Henry was an older draft pick who turned 25 during his rookie campaign. Due to that, he only played for eight seasons but proved to be superior to several players selected ahead of him.