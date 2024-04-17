Ranking the biggest draft steals in modern Cleveland Browns history
Who have the Browns stolen in the draft since returning to the NFL?
By Randy Gurzi
1. Andra Davis, LB, Florida (2002)
If the Browns thought it was confusing when they tried to call Cameron Jordan when they were looking for Jordan Cameron, then they might have really been struggling in 2002. That was the year they used a second-round pick on Virginia Tech wide receiver Andre Davis and a fifth-rounder on Andra Davis.
The first Davis didn't pan out as he had just 156 receptions for 1,412 yards and 13 touchdowns in three years. The numbers weren't terrible but considering they used the 47th pick overall to bring him in, they were less than ideal.
That wasn't the case for Andra Davis.
Chosen at No. 141 overall, the linebacker from Florida spent seven seasons in Cleveland and was a starter for six years. He racked up 787 tackles, 12 sacks, and eight interceptions for the Browns and topped 100 tackles three times during his career.
Davis headed to the Denver Broncos in 2009 and had 67 tackles and 3.5 sacks before heading to Western New York to finish his career with the Buffalo Bills.
While he never made a Pro Bowl (he should have), Davis proved to be a talented linebacker who played for 10 seasons. Considering he was selected on Day 3, that's quite the steal.