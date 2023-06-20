Ranking the top 10 Cleveland Browns defensive linemen of all-time
Who are the best defensive linemen to ever suit up for the Cleveland Browns all-time?
By Randy Gurzi
1. Myles Garrett, DE (2017-Present)
Notable stats in Cleveland: Official franchise record 74.5 career sacks, single-season franchise record 16 sacks
All of the official statistics belong to Myles Garrett. At just 27 years of age, he's on the record books for the most official sacks in one season with 16 as well as the most in franchise history with 74.5.
Garrett had been flirting with the single-season record since his second year in the league when he had 13.5. Just a half-sack shy of Reggie Camp's record, Garrett continued to fall short. Whether due to injury, or even a sox-game suspension in 2019, he just couldn't get over the hump.
That changed in 2021 and for good measure, he tied the record this past season.
Now entering his seventh year in the NFL, Garrett has 263 tackles, 74.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown. And this year, he's going to have the best supporting cast around him that he's ever seen.
Cleveland added Dalvin Tomlinson, Za'Darius Smith, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, and Siaki Ika in the offseason to take some of the pressure off of Garrett. Now, he's likely to see fewer double-teams since it would free up some of their other pass-rushers — and he won't be worn into the ground since he can taks some snaps off earlier in the game.
Garrett has already cemented himself as the best defensive lineman in franchise history and still has plenty of years to build the gap between himself and any contenders.