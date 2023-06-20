Ranking the top 10 Cleveland Browns defensive linemen of all-time
Who are the best defensive linemen to ever suit up for the Cleveland Browns all-time?
By Randy Gurzi
3. Bill Glass, DE (1962-1968)
Notable stats in Cleveland: 77.5 sacks unofficially 1st in Browns history, 4-time Pro Bowl selection
Another former Canadian Football League star, Bill Glass was with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1957 before making the move to the NFL. A product of Baylor, he started his time in the NFL with the Detroit Lions. He played in the Motor City for four years, and had a strong finish with 6.5 sacks in 1961.
He was then part of a trade that sent Jim Ninowski back to the Browns. Also included in the deal was running back Howard "Hopalong" Cassady. The Lions added quarterback Mult Plum, running back Tom Watkins, and linebacker Dave Lloyd.
For Glass, the move was a huge win. He quickly became a different player, even earning his first of four Pro Bowls with Cleveland in 1962. He ended up making it to the All-Star game three years in a row and then made it once more in 2007.
His stats are unofficial but it's still impressive to know that he had 77.5 sacks as well as 16.5 in one season. Both are ahead of Myles Garrett's official records, but likely won't be for long.
Glass ended up publishing a memoir titled 'Get in the Game' which is considered the life of the "greatest defensive end" in Cleveland Browns history. Maybe that was true at the time, but now, he comes in as the No. 2 defensive end and No. 3 defensive lineman.