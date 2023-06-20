Ranking the top 10 Cleveland Browns defensive linemen of all-time
Who are the best defensive linemen to ever suit up for the Cleveland Browns all-time?
By Randy Gurzi
2. Michael Dean Perry, DT (1988-1994)
Notable stats in Cleveland: 51.5 sacks (7th in Browns history), 10 forced fumbles, 6 All-Pro Team Selections, 5-time Pro Bowler
You know you're good when McDonald's names a burger after you.
Available only in the metro Cleveland area, McDonalds once unveiled a sandwich called the "MDP" which was basically a triple bacon cheeseburger.
Perry was a wildly popular player during his time in the NFL, as was his brother, William "Refrigerator" Perry. The Fridge ended up gaining more notoriety since he was able to play some offense and even scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl for the Chicago Bears.
However, Michael Dean was actually more decorated for his individual play.
In seven seasons with the Browns, he had 480 tackles and 51.5 sacks. His ability to slow down the run was impressive but the way he could generate pressure up the middle at 285 pounds is what helped him make the Pro Bowl five times with the Browns — and once more with the Denver Broncos in 1996.
His best season came in 1990 when MDP recorded an insane 107 tackles and 11.5 sacks. Defensive tackles don't generate numbers like that, which makes his performance that much more impressive.
MDP spent two and a half seasons with Denver following his time with the Browns and played one game for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1997.