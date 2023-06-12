Ranking the top 10 Cleveland Browns quarterbacks of all-time
By Randy Gurzi
1. Otto Graham, 1946-1955
Regular season record: 57-13-1 (AAFC win total not included)
Playoff Record: 10-3
Pro Bowl Selections: 5 (1950-1954)
No. 2 All-Time Browns passing yardage: 23,584
The first superstar the Cleveland Browns franchise had dates back to their days in the AAFC. Otto Graham was actually drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1944 but never played for them. Instead, he joined the Browns two years later after serving in the Coast Guard.
Cleveland was a brand new franchise that season and while Graham started the year behind Cliff Lewis, he ended up taking over and had 1,834 yards and 17 touchdown passes against just five picks. He continued to air it out for the next decade and still sits at second all-time in team history with 23,584 yards.
What makes that accomplishment so much more impressive is the fact that Graham not only played while there were just 12 games per season in the NFL but it was also a league dominated by the run. Graham himself was an anomaly since he was so fond of the "forward pass."
Graham finished his career with a lot of hardware as well. He won the AAFC MVP two times while leading his team to the championship in all four seasons he spent in that league. When Cleveland moved to the NFL, he led them to another three championships, including one in their first year in the league and added three more MVP awards.
The Hall of Fame quarterback meant a lot to the Browns as well as the league as a whole. Rightfully so, Cleveland decided to honor him with a statue that can be seen in front of their stadium.
Eventually, someone could surpass Graham's accomplishments for the Browns, but it won't be easy.