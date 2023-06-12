Ranking the top 10 Cleveland Browns quarterbacks of all-time
By Randy Gurzi
6. Baker Mayfield, 2018-2021
Regular season record: 29-30
Playoff Record: 1-1
No. 4 All-Time Browns passing yardage: 14,125
Things may have ended poorly with Baker Mayfield, but he was still one of the top quarterbacks to ever play in Cleveland.
Despite many expecting the Browns to go for Sam Darnold in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield was the selection at No. 1 overall and he came in with the confidence to turn the franchise around. He even led them to their first win in over 600 days when he made his first appearance as a rookie in Week 3.
In relief of Tyrod Taylor, who suffered a concussion, Mayfield led a come-from-behind over the New York Jets on Thursday Night football. A 1-31 stretch during the prior two seasons seemed to be forgotten thanks to one impressive — and incredibly fun — performance.
Mayfield led the Browns to six more wins that year, which was again incredible for a team that had just one win in 2016 and 2017 combined. What was even better, he had a bravado that made it cool to be a Browns fan.
Following a speed bump in 2019 under Freddie Kitchens, Mayfield hit his full potential in 2020. Working with Kevin Stefanski who was just hired from Minnesota, Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards with 26 touchdowns and just eight picks. He also led Cleveland to the playoffs on the strength of an 11-5 campaign.
Mayfield and the Browns then handed the Steelers a loss, at their own stadium, which sent the fans into a frenzy.
Sadly, it all crashed down in 2021 when Mayfield spent the entire season trying to battle a shoulder injury. He was then traded to Carolina after Deshaun Watson was added and fans have since turned on him.
Even if he was polarizing, it's hard to deny Mayfield was fun. He also had some success as he was 29-30 in four seasons with a 92-to-56 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He's also one of the more productive Cleveland QBs ever, climbing to No. 4 all-time with 14,125 passing yards and fifth with his 92 touchdowns.