Ranking the top 10 Cleveland Browns quarterbacks of all-time
By Randy Gurzi
4. Frank Ryan, 1962-1968
Regular season record: 52-22-2
Playoff Record: 1-3
Pro Bowl Selections: 2 (1964, 1966)
No. 5 All-Time Browns passing yardage: 13,361
Originally a fifth-round pick (No. 55 overall since the league was so small back then) of the Los Angeles Rams in 1958, Frank Ryan spent four seasons in L.A. He was never able to secure the starting job full-time and after posting a record of 5-5-1, he headed to the general manager's office and threatened to quit the game if they didn't trade him.
Ryan got his wish as he was dealt to the Cleveland Browns where he would spend the next seven years of his career. With Cleveland, he was originally a reserve to Jim Ninowski but a broken collarbone opened the door for Ryan to start.
He did well enough to keep the job for the next five years and led them to three-straight seasons with 10 wins followed by two years with nine wins. He was benched by head coach Blanton Collier in 1968, who favored Bill Nelson. This led to Ryan being released and he finished his career with Washington.
As for his time in Northeast Ohio, Ryan finished with a record of 52-22-2 and even led the Browns to their final championship which came in 1964. He was also named to three Pro Bowls and had 134 career touchdowns.