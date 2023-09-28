Ravens vs. Browns best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Elijah Moore has great value)
The Browns defense is too good to even expect Baltimore to score, so we're back the Browns with anytime TD scorer bets.
By Josh Yourish
We don’t know everything about this NFL season with just three weeks of data, but I know for certain that this Cleveland Browns defense is legit. The Browns are dominant on that side of the football and as long as they can keep their quarterback throwing the ball in the right direction then they’ll be alright.
That’s why this week in their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, I’m backing the Browns for my anytime TD bets. I’m not so sure even Lamar Jackson can have a good day and Myles Garrett & Co.
Ravens vs. Browns anytime TD picks
- Kareem Hunt +235
- Elijiah Moore +295
- Deshaun Watson +360
Kareem Hunt
Last week, Hunt was getting reintegrated into the offense in Cleveland since signing after Nick Chubb’s injury. Now, he’s questionable with an injury but is expected to play. If Hunt already saw five carries in his debut which was third most and just one fewer than Pierre Strong Jr. then I expect his carry total to go up against Baltimore.
Hunt only scored three touchdowns last season, but that was because Nick Chubb monopolized the goalline carries. With Chubb out, I expect Hunt to be my integral.
Elijah Moore
Last week, I was all over Elijah Moore's prop bets. He’s seeing a massive target volume and until Week 3 that hadn’t translated into production. He has the same amount of targets as Amari Cooper, 25, and Last week had nine catches for 49 yards.
Moore isn’t exactly a deep play threat, only averaging 8.5 yards per reception, however, I have to follow the target volume because eventually, he’ll find the end zone.
Deshaun Watson
The Browns are leaning into Watson as their offensive identity. With Chubb out, they’re going into more spread sets that suit him and he’ll have more ability to use his legs with the increase in dropbacks. Last week he ran the ball four times for 16 yards, and for the season he’s averaging 27.7 rushing yards a game. He also has three red zone carries for 27 yards and a score.
