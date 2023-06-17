Recently added Cleveland Browns who are already cut candidates
Despite being recently added, these three Cleveland Browns could be on the way out before taking a snap with the franchise
By Randy Gurzi
2. Matthew Adams, LB
Much like Mike Ford, Matthew Adams finds himself trying to make the team based on his talent on special teams.
Adams has a better shot since he spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before heading to the Chicago Bears last year. During his time in Indy, he worked with Bubba Ventrone, which is why he could very well make the team.
In five years as a pro, Adams has 81 tackles in 68 games. His best campaign was in 2018 when he recorded 33 tackles but he put up 26 last year while also forcing a fumble.
As is the case with Ford, he will have a hard time making it on special teams skill alone. The Browns will need to see that he can play on their base defense. And while he did get several snaps for Chicago, he actually lined up in the box more than as a traditional linebacker which isn't something Cleveland will need.
With his new team, he's going to have to compete with reserve linebackers such as Jacob Phillips, Jordan Kunaszyk, Tony Fields, and Mohamoud Diabate.
Cleveland has had some durability concerns at the position, especially when it comes to Phillips, so it wouldn't be crazy to see some new faces make the roster. However, Kunaszyk has proven to be a weapon on special teams and is already winning the favor of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. On top of that, undrafted rookie Mohamoud Diabate has a lot of tools to work with and might be enticing as a developmental player.