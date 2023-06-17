Recently added Cleveland Browns who are already cut candidates
Despite being recently added, these three Cleveland Browns could be on the way out before taking a snap with the franchise
By Randy Gurzi
1. Trysten Hill, DT
When entering the NFL in 2019, there were two things that were clear about Trysten Hill. The first is that he's very talented. The second is that he needed to mature in order to suceed.
Hill finished his time at UCF on a sour note as he started just one game and was continuously benched for behavior concerns. According to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, he seemed to blame the coaching staff rather than look inward.
"Hill did not end his career at UCF on a positive note. He barely played in the team's Fiesta Bowl loss to LSU, made it clear he was unhappy about his playing time after the game, and did not thank the team's current coaching staff in the note in which he made his declaration for early entry in the NFL draft. "- Zierlein, NFL.com
Even so, he was a second-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys but despite their need at the position, he never became a full-time starter. Hill showed flashes of his talent but continued to struggle to earn trust — even once falling asleep while the team was being addressed by NBA Hall of Famer Isaiah Thomas.
Now in Cleveland, Hill again has a shot to make the roster due to need. However, the Browns didn't bring him in without competition. Hill is going to have to beat out Maurice Hurst and Tommy Togiai — and it became even more difficult when Jordan Elliott reworked his contract, essentially making him a lock.