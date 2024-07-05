Redrafting the 2018 NFL Draft: What if Browns had Andrew Berry then?
33. James Daniels, OL, Iowa
Browns original pick: Austin Corbett, OL, Nevada
The original selection with this pick was Austin Corbett, a versatile offensive lineman out of Nevada. While Browns fans hoped he would find a home (and a similar level of success) to another Nevada lineman and Cleveland great Joel Bitonio, Corbett never really came into his own with the franchise. After leaving Cleveland, Corbett has found some success with the Rams and more recently, the Panthers, but I don't think he would have been the original target for the current front office.
Corbett was 23 years old entering the draft, older than what the current regime typically targets early in drafts. Although he was fairly athletic, I think the Browns would have targeted a different versatile lineman in James Daniels.
Daniels was just 20 years old coming out of Iowa with a very impressive 9.24 Relative Athletic Score (RAS). Daniels would have been able to come in and start right away at center, while still allowing that guard flexibility as well.
35. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
Browns original pick: Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
There's no way I could go in any other direction with this pick. While there were younger and more athletic options at running back in the 2018 NFL Draft, Nick Chubb was still 22 years old and had a 9.16 RAS. Everything the current front office has said when bragging about Chubb was true about him from the jump as a rookie and as a prospect coming out of Georgia. I think this regime would have recognized the player and teammate that Chubb could become in Cleveland and would have selected him, too, if they were in charge.
67. Fred Warner, LB, BYU
Browns original pick: Chad Thomas, DE, Miami
The original 67th overall pick, Chad Thomas, was the first true "bust" for the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Miami defensive end showed some flashes here and there, but failed to bring it all together and play consistently in Cleveland.
Instead, I think this front office would have targeted a player who went off the board just three picks later with BYU linebacker Fred Warner. Warner was just 21 years old entering the league with impressive athleticism (9.68 RAS). The Browns needed linebacker help at the time and with his age, size, and athleticism he would have been a perfect target for Andrew Berry.