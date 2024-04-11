Regrading the Browns 2023 NFL Draft: Andrew Berry struggled in Round 3
Round 3 was not kind to the Browns in the 2023 NFL Draft
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns Pick No. 140, 126, and 11
Round 5: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB
There's no doubt that DTR got thrown into a bad situation this season when he was all but told he was starting vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday morning. In that game, we saw a rookie fifth-round pick look just like that.
But then just a few weeks later DTR got another shot and made the best of it. He certainly has a lot to work and improve on, but for the time being he is a great fit to have behind Watson.
DTR can make a lot of plays with his legs which puts a lot of stress on the defense and opens the field.
Round 4: Isaiah McGuire, DE
Honestly, defensive end was a position that the Cleveland Browns were loaded at last season. With Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith once again anchored the group with Ogbo Okoronkwo as the rotational player.
I can’t call this a bad pick, but he’s yet to be active which tells me he isn’t showing that much at practice.
Round 4: Dawand Jones, OT
I remember when Berry drafted Jones who played for Ohio State and I felt familiar, and I wasn’t pleased with the pick initially. Jones was always a decent collegiate player but never lived up to his hype in my opinion.
But after the injury to Jack Conklin, Jones not only stepped up and filled in, but he also showed that he is a very capable player and likely the future of the Browns offensive line at tackle. Jones later dealt with a knee injury that sidelined him for the season and the entire offensive line took a blow.
As I continue with my breakdown of this draft you’ll quickly get the feeling that Berry missed more than he connected in 2023, but the Jones draft pick was a home run.