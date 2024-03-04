Rumor: Justin Fields to Browns becomes likely due to cold trade market
By Randy Gurzi
It wasn't long ago when Seth Walder of ESPN was linking Justin Fields to the Cleveland Browns. It might have seemed like a long shot at the time but as the trade market for Fields continues to sink, the possibility grows more likely.
That's the way Ben Solak of The Ringer sees it as he left the 2024 NFL Combine believing Fields to Cleveland is a real possibility.
“We know that Cleveland is interested in mobile quarterbacks. (Josh Dobbs, P.J. Walker, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson were all either in camp or starting games for them last season.) We know that analytically minded general manager Andrew Berry should always be interested in high-upside gambles at the quarterback position. And we know that new OC Ken Dorsey has worked with a big-bodied, physical QB runner before in Buffalo with Josh Allen. The fit is good."
"If there isn’t a clear starting job available for Fields on the open market, I think the Browns are a good option for his career and for their future.” -- Solak, The Ringer
As is often the case with any rumor, there will be those who laugh it off as ridiculous — which was the initial response to Deshuan Watson rumors. But there's still a reason to believe this one has merit.
Why this Browns rumor could be true
The main reason to believe there’s smoke behind this fire is the timing. Solak didn't come up with this on a whim or during a dead period. Instead, he left the NFL Combine with the notion that Justin Fields and the Cleveland Browns are a possibility.
Remember, every team has representation at the combine and this is typically when a lot of business gets completed. Outside of scouting rookies, teams meet with player representatives and discuss extensions, trades, and anything else they can.
In regard to Fields, the consensus is that his trade market is non-existent. Teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were tied to him, are reportedly out.
That means Andrew Berry might be able to land a low-risk/high-reward player who could help them navigate away from Deshaun Watson.
Laugh all you want but until his market increases, this one could be feasible.