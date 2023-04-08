Here's your chance to sail with the Cleveland Browns to the Bahamas and Jamaica
If you've ever wanted to hop on a cruise ship and hang out with some Cleveland Browns alumni, you now have the chance to do exactly that. In March of 2024, Royal Carribean's Independence of the Seas cruise ship will take off from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, and Falmouth, Jamaica.
It might be 11 months away but reservations are already available, as is a list of alumni that will be on board.
Players such as Eric Metcalf, Kevin Mack, Josh Cribbs, Phil Taylor, Hanford Dixon, and more will be there for the event. There will be autograph sessions as well as dinner with the players. There will even be a trip down memory lane as the ship's main theater will be showing the history of Cleveland's football team.
In addition to this, there will be the typical cruise amenities including lounges and bars, a swimming pool, Vegas-style shows, and a surf simulator.
How much does it cost to sail with the Cleveland Browns alumni?
Of course, the big question will be how affordable this trip is. As expected, this isn't a bargain vacation. However, the price does get as low as $1,950 per person if you were to stay in an interior cabin — but we're still talking roughly $8,000 for a family of four.
As for the suites, that price can get pretty steep — including a $12,000 option for one person and $7,000 per guest for a couple.
It's definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the biggest Browns fans to go soak up some sun and enjoy time with players they used to cheer on every Sunday.