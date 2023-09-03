Social media is convinced Browns are going after Chris Jones
Would the Cleveland Browns even be able to afford Chris Jones?
By Randy Gurzi
No fan base can get things trending on social media the way the Cleveland Browns can. And on Sunday, all it took was one tweet from a member of their team to really get things rolling.
Juan Thornhill, a former safety for the Kansas City Chiefs, sent out a message to Chris Jones — a player he won two titles with while playing in K.C. Thornhill simply said he hoped he was "having a wonderful day" but that quickly was seen as a recruitment pitch.
The reason this drew attention is simple — Jones is currently in a holdout with the Chiefs and has yet to report. His team plays on Thursday and at this point, the rumor mill is hot with potential landing spots should the two sides decide a split is needed.
And as is often the case, the Browns somehow get the ball rolling on social media, deciding that their general manager will be the one to bring the unhappy star to Northeast Ohio.
For the Browns, such a move would almost seem unfair. They already have Myles Garrett, Za'Darius Smith, Shelby Harris, and Dalvin Tomlinson on the defensive line. Of course, Jones has been a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, so it's not as if there wouldn't be room for him.
The problem is, he wants a ton of money and while Cleveland does have cap space right now, their plan with that extra money is simple — they need to roll that to 2024 to make sure they don't have to cut any of their building blocks.
Is there any chance the Browns land Chris Jones?
It's fun to think about a super team on this defensive line but in all reality, that's not likely.
Cleveland has added a lot of firepower already to their defense and that's left them short on draft capital as well as cap space. In the end, Jones probably stays with the Chiefs. But if he does leave, it doesn't seem as if it's going to be for the Browns.