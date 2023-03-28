Stats show Browns offensive depth was lacking in 2022
Browns backup receivers all struggled
Some of the takeaways from the wide receivers are that both Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones were phenomenal investments, averaging over 8.7 yards when they were targeted. Peoples-Jones wasn't targeted as often, perhaps indicating that he needed more time to get open than Cooper, who is famous for being a precise route runner.
Nevertheless, if there are any Ohio State fans holding a grudge against DPJ for being a former Wolverine, it's time to let it go. He may not be Paul Warfield but he's certainly an NFL wide receiver. After DPJ, however, the drop-off was severe last season. The Browns could use some help. Look at the numbers if you dare! The second string didn't show up last season.
Wide Receivers TYFS Snaps TYFS/Snap Yds/Tar Catch pct Yds/Opp
Amari Cooper 1160 978 1.19 8.79 59.1% 8.79
Donovan Peoples-Jones 841 1055 0.80 8.74 63.5% 8.67
David Bell 214 516 0.41 6.11 68.6% 6.11
Anthony Schwartz 108 107 1.01 5.10 40.0% 7.71
Michael Woods II 40 155 0.26 4.50 50.0% 3.64
The young receivers were terrible. In general rookie wide receivers don't put up good numbers in their first year, and may show improvement in years two and three. Bell's TYFS/Snap of 0.41 is extremely poor.
This is saying that a full season might result in 450 yards. The payoff of 6.11 yards per target is nothing to write home about. However, Bell was light years ahead of Michael Woods II, who produced only 40 yards in 155 snaps last year.
Anthony Schwartz's numbers are buoyed by some big rushing yards from the jet sweep, but with a 40.0 catch percentage, it's very hard to imagine he can achieve full-time employment as an NFL receiver this fall. Nor can we envision him consistently making yards via the jet sweep. None of the second-string receivers should feel assured of a job going into summer camp.